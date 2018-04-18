CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian court has sentenced three Muslim Brotherhood members to life in prison on terror-related charges.

The Zagazig criminal court, northeast of the capital Cairo, sentenced another 36 defendants to 10 years in prison on similar charges, including rioting, inciting violence against security forces and joining an outlawed group, a reference to the Brotherhood.

Wednesday’s verdict can be appealed. The court also acquitted 14 people in the same case.

The Brotherhood won a series of free elections after Egypt’s 2011 uprising, and a senior Brotherhood figure, Mohammed Morsi, was elected president in 2012.

A year later, the military overthrew Morsi amid mass protests against his rule. Since then, hundreds of Islamists, including Brotherhood members, have been sentenced to death.

Authorities have branded the Brotherhood a terrorist organization.