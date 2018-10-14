El-ARISH, Egypt (AP) — The Egyptian military says commercial truck traffic with Israel has resumed via a border crossing in the Sinai Peninsula that had been shut down amid the insurgency there.
Brig. Gen. Tareq Younis says the first few trucks from Israel crossed over into Egypt on Sunday, and that Egyptian vehicles began bringing goods into Israel earlier this month.
The trade, mostly foodstuffs and raw materials, passes through the el-Auga route, south of Gaza and closer to central Sinai.
Egypt has been battling militants in the area for years, and launched a nationwide operation focused on Sinai in February.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- ‘No way to even ask for help’: Florida Panhandle residents desperate for food and shelter VIEW
- Kushner paid almost no taxes for years, documents show
- Trump campaign selling email and phone lists for millions of supporters
- Arnold Schwarzenegger: 'I stepped over the line' with women
- Italian mayor once hailed for welcoming immigrants arrested for his actions
The long-running insurgency intensified in 2013, when the Egyptian military overthrew an elected but divisive Islamist president, and is now led by an Islamic State affiliate.