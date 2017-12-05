CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian police have arrested a former interior minister who has been in hiding since his April conviction on corruption charges, the state news agency reported Tuesday.

The report did not say where Habib el-Adly was arrested.

El-Adly, 79, served as interior minister in charge of police for more than a decade under ousted autocrat Hosni Mubarak. His time in office saw a dramatic increase in police brutality, one of the main grievances underlying the 2011 uprising that toppled Mubarak.

El-Adly is appealing his conviction.

Both Mubarak and el-Adly were convicted and sentenced to life in prison for their part in the killing of protesters in the 2011 uprising. They successfully appealed the conviction and have since been acquitted.