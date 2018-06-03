CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian court has renewed the detention of a Lebanese woman for a further 15 days pending an investigation into charges including insulting Egyptians.

Sunday’s court decision comes days after the country’s top prosecutor ordered the detention of Mona el-Mazbouh after she posted a video on Facebook lashing out at the state for the prevalence of widespread begging and unchallenged sexual harassment.

In the video, el-Mazbouh talks about her vacation in Cairo where she says she was sexually harassed. She calls Egyptians the “dirtiest people on earth” and Egypt “the country of pimps … the country of beggars.”

She later posted an apology video, saying “I definitely didn’t mean to offend all Egyptians.”

Police arrested el-Mazbouh on Tuesday before her departure from a Cairo airport.