CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian court has renewed the detention of a Lebanese woman for a further 15 days pending an investigation into charges including insulting Egyptians.
Sunday’s court decision comes days after the country’s top prosecutor ordered the detention of Mona el-Mazbouh after she posted a video on Facebook lashing out at the state for the prevalence of widespread begging and unchallenged sexual harassment.
In the video, el-Mazbouh talks about her vacation in Cairo where she says she was sexually harassed. She calls Egyptians the “dirtiest people on earth” and Egypt “the country of pimps … the country of beggars.”
She later posted an apology video, saying “I definitely didn’t mean to offend all Egyptians.”
Police arrested el-Mazbouh on Tuesday before her departure from a Cairo airport.