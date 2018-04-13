CAIRO (AP) — Egypt has criticized reports blaming it for the failure of a recent round of talks with Ethiopia and Sudan to reach an agreement over Ethiopia’s massive dam on the Blue Nile River, a tributary of the Nile River.
Thursday’s statement by Egypt’s Foreign Ministry says Egypt participated in last week’s meeting in Khartoum “with a positive spirit and a serious desire to reach an agreement.”
It says Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry called for another meeting with his Sudanese and Ethiopian counterparts in Cairo.
Earlier, Ethiopia’s official news agency quoted its Foreign Ministry spokesman Meles Alem as saying that Egypt brought up the 1959 accord between Egypt and Sudan during the talks. Other Nile nations including Ethiopia say that agreement is unfair and ignores their own large populations’ needs.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- When it comes to longevity, night owls are in trouble, study warns
- Former synthetic marijuana user shares his cautionary tale
- What you don’t know about how Facebook uses your data VIEW
- Bannon proposal would reel in Mueller inquiry
- Paul Ryan and Janesville: The speaker's rapport with his hometown had frayed