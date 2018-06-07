CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s President Abdel-Fatah el-Sissi has asked his housing minister to form a new government, three days after Prime Minister Sherif Ismail submitted his government’s resignation.

Presidential spokesman Bassam Radi made the announcement Thursday on his Facebook page.

Ismail submitted the resignation on Tuesday, a move that is in keeping with political tradition that the government should resign at the start of a new presidential term. El-Sissi was sworn in on Saturday for a second, four-year term in office.

El-Sissi and Ismail are known to enjoy a close working relationship. Ismail sought medical treatment in Germany late last year. He returned home a month later showing considerable weight loss, some of which he has since regained.

Mostafa Madbouly was appointed housing minister in March 2014.