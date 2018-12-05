CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian court has sentenced five people, including the head of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group, to life in prison on charges related to inciting violence and supporting militants.
The Cairo Criminal Court has convicted Mohammed Badie and five others of providing weapons, ammunition and explosive devices to Islamic militants.
Wednesday’s sentences are not subject to appeal. The court also acquitted six Muslim Brotherhood leaders, including former speaker Saad el-Katatni, in the same trial.
The suspects were also charged with inciting riots, violence and premeditated murder outside the Brotherhood’s headquarters in Cairo’s Mokattam neighborhood in 2013 that killed nine people and injured 91.
Brotherhood chief Badie has gotten several death sentences in separate trials since his 2013 arrest. Charges have included inciting violence and planning attacks against the state.