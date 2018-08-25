CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s top prosecutor has dismissed speculation that the death of two British tourists in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada was caused by poisonous gas emissions in their hotel room.
Saturday’s statement by Nabil Sadeq says a technical team’s inspection of John and Susan Cooper’s room showed there were no toxic or harmful gas emissions or leaks. It says his office is waiting for a forensic analysis of samples taken from the bodies.
The Cooper couple’s deaths prompted tour operator Thomas Cook to evacuate all of its customers from the hotel as a “precautionary measure.”
The company said circumstances of their deaths are “unclear” and that it received reports of “a raised level of illness among guests.”
Egyptian authorities dismissed criminal motives as being behind the deaths.