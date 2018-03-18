CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s state censors have prohibited the performance of a play on the day of its Cairo premiere, saying it cannot be shown without the removal of five scenes.
As a result, director Ahmed El Attar cancelled the Sunday and Monday showings of Before the Revolution, a two-actor piece that depicts oppression and stagnation in Egypt before its 2011 popular uprising,
In a statement, organizers say El Attar has appealed for a second censorship committee to watch the show on March 19th, hopefully allowing it to be shown without the proposed cuts, which he said heavily distorted the piece.
The play, which had been set to show in a 100-seat theatre for four nights, is part of the Downtown Contemporary Arts Festival, the biggest arts event in Cairo’s city center.
