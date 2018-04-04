CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian officials say authorities have arrested the editor of an independent news website for operating without a license, the latest episode in a crackdown on independent media.
They say Adel Sabri was arrested late Tuesday and taken to a Cairo police station, while the offices of the Masr al-Arabia website were shuttered. Prosecutors are questioning him Wednesday.
The arrest came a day after President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi won a second, four-year term in office, with 97 percent of the vote in last week’s election.
El-Sissi has since 2014 moved to tame the media, silencing critical voices and blocking hundreds of independent news sites as part of a wider campaign against dissent.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Foster family, not grandfather, to adopt 3 Kansas children
- As Sinclair's sound-alike anchors draw criticism for 'fake news' promos, Trump praises broadcaster
- Mueller: Trump is not criminal target of probe
- Angry teachers turning into a political force with wave of walkouts in red states
- Trump: Military will be sent to the border
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.