CAIRO (AP) — An international rights group says Egyptian authorities have arrested an activist after she posted a video online lashing out at the state for reasons including deteriorating public services and unchallenged sexual harassment.

Amnesty International said Amal Fathy, arrested on Friday after police raided her house, is facing accusations of using social media networks to disseminate false news and insulting Egypt and its institutions, among other charges.

Her husband, Mohammed Lotfy, says she was later ordered detained for 15 days pending investigation.

Fathy’s 11-minute video posted earlier this week on her Facebook page shows her using profanities to describe her recent experience at a local bank, repeatedly insulting the state.

Amnesty says her arrest “is a new low in Egypt’s crackdown on freedom of expression” and demanded her immediate release.