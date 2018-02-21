CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s official news agency says police have arrested six suspected Muslim Brotherhood members on a farm allegedly owned by a recently detained Islamist politician.
The state-run MENA agency quoted an unnamed security official on Wednesday as saying the farmland in the Nile Delta province of Beheira belongs to Abdel-Monaem Abul Fetouh.
Abul Fetouh was arrested last week, after his return from a trip to London. He was ordered detained for two weeks pending completion of an investigation.
He was a longtime Brotherhood member, but quit the group in 2011 to run for president in the 2012 election won by President Mohamed Morsi.
Morsi’s rule proved divisive, and a year later the military overthrew him and launched a crackdown on his supporters.
The government later declared the Brotherhood a terrorist group.