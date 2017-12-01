BALTIMORE (AP) — More than 2½ years since Freddie Gray suffered a fatal spinal injury in a Baltimore police van, the last of the efforts to hold police officers accountable has sputtered to a close.

The 25-year-old black man’s 2015 death in police custody triggered massive protests and the city’s worst riots in decades.

Three officers were acquitted at trial and Baltimore’s state attorney dropped the three remaining cases. The U.S. Department of Justice in September declined to bring federal civil rights charges against the six officers — three white and three black.

In recent weeks, the van driver and the highest-ranking officer in Gray’s arrest were cleared of any administrative wrongdoing by a three-member police panel. Police Commissioner Kevin Davis last week decided to scrap a final trial board.