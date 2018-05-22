PHOENIX (AP) — Crews are poised to resume attempts to move a toppled drilling rig at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport where one construction worker is missing.

Fire Capt. Jake Van Hook says efforts to use cranes, back hoes and other equipment to move the toppled rig didn’t’ work and officials decided late Monday night to bring in a larger crane Tuesday.

The rig fell over Monday morning during construction for the Sky Train guideway system.

Airport operations aren’t affected by the accident.

No information has been released about the construction worker.

Authorities say the trench where the rig toppled is unstable and that has complicated the situation.