MATTOON, Ill. (AP) — Efforts are underway to locate and restore outdoor World War I memorials and monuments across Illinois.

The Mattoon Journal-Gazette reports the nonprofit organization Landmarks Illinois is offering monetary assistance to residents, organizations and government agencies interested in preserving World War I monuments through a new matching grant program. The program launched in April amid the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into the war.

Landmarks Illinois President and CEO Bonnie McDonald says the program provides a “critical funding for aging historical markers that pay homage to local heroes who served in the Great War.”

Most World War I monuments were put up in the 1920s and 1930s so many are showing a lot of wear and tear.

Grants ranging from $500 to $5,000 will be provided through next year.

