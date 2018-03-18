CAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. (AP) — A preservation group is looking for more money to renovate and move a one-room school house in Kane County that’s been around since before the Civil War.

The (Elgin) Courier-News reports that the Skyline Council of Landmarks Illinois says tens of thousands of dollars are still needed to cover the estimated $153,000 that the group says is needed to save the Whitney Schoolhouse in Campton Township.

The schoolhouse built in 1854 sits on land that’s for sale. The group working with local officials to move it a little more than a mile away is doing so out of concern that the new property owners might tear the building down.

Once the schoolhouse is moved, the plan is to add it to the county’s Register of Historic Places.