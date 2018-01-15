CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, lawmakers, police and crime victims are holding a news conference about strengthening and updating New Hampshire’s rights for crime victims.
The Tuesday news conference will discuss Marsy’s Law for New Hampshire, a constitutional amendment establishing rights for crime victims.
It’s in honor of Marsalee “Marsy” Nicholas, a California student who was killed in 1983 by a former boyfriend. The national effort is led by her brother, Henry Nicholas.
A week after she was killed, Henry Nicholas and his mother crossed paths with the suspect in a grocery store. They were never informed that he was released on bail.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle-area rents drop significantly for first time this decade as new apartments sit empty
- Huskies star running back Myles Gaskin says he will return for his senior season
- A year-by-year look at NFL offenses under Brian Schottenheimer, expected to be the new OC for the Seahawks
- Bicyclist struck by car and killed near Golden Gardens Park
- Overbilled and overstressed: 3 Seattle City Light customers vent
The law would amend the state constitution to require prosecutors to inform victims or their families of developments and accord them the right to be heard in proceedings.