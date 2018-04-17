SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Supporters of allowing medical marijuana in South Dakota have failed to bring the matter to a public vote.
A petition to put medical marijuana legalization on the November general election ballot was rejected because it didn’t have enough valid signatures.
Secretary of State Shantel Krebs said a random sampling determined that the petition with about 15,000 names had only about 9,500 valid signatures — far short of the 13,871 required.
The rejection can be challenged in court.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island VIEW
- Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity VIEW
- A grandmother befriended a woman who looks like her, stole her ID and killed her, police say
- Springsteen, mom dance together to celebrate her birthday
- Comey speculates Russians may have damaging info on Trump; president tweets back with attacks