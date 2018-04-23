DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has recommended that the Michigan Department of Corrections improve its sexual harassment training after determining the state agency violated a female employee’s civil rights.
The Detroit Free Press reports that the commission also proposed creating a “victim advocate” position and reviewing the department’s discriminatory harassment policy.
The proposals are part of a conciliation agreement under negotiation in a case involving employee Jennifer Farley. The commission says it may file a lawsuit if the matter isn’t resolved through conciliation.
Farley alleges the prison’s former deputy warden, Cecil Daley, sexually harassed her for years. She claims the department knew but failed to act.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 4 dead in Waffle House shooting in Tennessee; suspect sought VIEW
- Archaeologists find bust of Roman emperor in Egypt
- Scott Pruitt before the EPA: Fancy homes, a shell company and friends with money
- Former Mariners reliever Danny Farquhar 'stable but in critical condition' after passing out in dugout
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
The allegations fit a pattern revealed in the newspaper’s broader investigation into many female employees’ claims of sexual harassment in the prison system.
Daley couldn’t be reached for comment.
___
Information from: Detroit Free Press, http://www.freep.com