BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has agreed to make it harder to see how individual jurors voted in cases that end in split verdicts.

The governor’s office announced Friday that Edwards has signed the bill by Rep. Joseph Stagni, a Kenner Republican, into law. It will take effect Aug. 1.

The Advocate reports the measure says polling slips “may be placed under seal,” if the judge gives reasons. Once under seal, they may be unsealed only with a court order. If that happens, names of the jurors on the polling slips shall be kept secret.

The secrecy could become moot if Louisiana voters decide on the November ballot to amend the state constitution and begin requiring that juries in felony cases must reach unanimous verdicts.

House Bill 699: www.legis.la.gov