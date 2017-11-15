BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ two-day trip to Puerto Rico to discuss the island’s ongoing recovery from Hurricane Maria cost taxpayers about $5,100.

Most of the money, according to expense information provided to The Associated Press, paid for the governor’s state police security detail. Troopers’ overtime, lodging, transportation and meals cost $4,200, according to an expense break-down from the agency Wednesday.

Another $470 was spent on hotel rooms for Edwards, his wife Donna and his spokesman Richard Carbo for the trip made at the end of October. Carbo says their flights were paid by Edwards’ campaign.

Edwards’ homeland security director James Waskom billed the state for $420 in hotel costs. He took a flight with the Louisiana National Guard, whose costs are covered by Puerto Rico under an emergency management compact.