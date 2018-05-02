BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards says Louisiana is now in compliance with federal ozone levels.
In a news release Wednesday, Edwards said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency confirms the entire state has gained total compliance with the National Ambient Air Quality Standards. The mark was reached thanks to improved ozone levels in the greater Baton Rouge area, which includes East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Iberville, Ascension and Livingston parishes.
Edwards says the latest accomplishment is the result of cooperation from industry that developed Ozone Action Plans, implemented stricter regulations, responded to early action days and limited their activities to avoid emissions.
When the amendments to the Clean Air Act were set in 1990, the state had 20 parishes in the nonattainment category for safe ozone levels.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
- He was one of millions of Chinese seniors growing old alone. So he put himself up for adoption. VIEW