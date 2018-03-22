BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A House Republican leader says he’s found a way to lower Louisiana’s budget gap next year. Gov. John Bel Edwards calls it a gimmick that won’t help stabilize finances.

The latest clash comes as conservative House GOP lawmakers and the Democratic governor remain at odds over solutions to the shortfall looming July 1.

Rep. Lance Harris, chairman of the House Republican Delegation, suggests Louisiana could use $150 million in unbudgeted cash from this year to prepay one month’s of payments for care of Louisiana’s Medicaid patients.

Under the proposal, the state would then only make 11 months of those payments next year, shrinking the budget hole.

That would only cut costs for one year. Edwards says that’s similar to budget maneuvers used by former Gov. Bobby Jindal to shuffle costs.