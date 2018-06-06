BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has vetoed a bill to allow independent Louisiana gas stations to sue larger gas station companies over unfair pricing.

The measure was sponsored by House GOP leader Lance Harris, who owns Leebo’s Stores, a chain of nine gas stations in the Alexandria area that could have benefited from the legislation Edwards vetoed.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports that in the veto message released Monday, Edwards said he rejected the bill because it “would likely result in higher fuel prices for Louisiana drivers.”

The Democratic governor and Harris are regularly at odds.

The vetoed bill was one of two Harris filed this spring to address what he describes as an unfair advantage national corporations have over smaller gas stations like his. The other bill failed to win legislative support.