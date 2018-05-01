OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Some educators are at odds over two Oklahoma Education Association leaders’ actions during the statewide teacher walkout and have conflicting statements regarding the impeachment effort against those executives.

The Tulsa World reports that a petition for the impeachment of association President Alicia Priest and Vice President Katherine Bishop began circulating on social media Friday.

Some are defending the association’s leaders, acknowledging the executives took some missteps but that those errors are being remedied.

Educators seeking the removal of the leaders say they are close to reaching the 15 percent of association delegates required to begin impeachment proceedings.

Dawn Brockman is a Norman high school teacher who initiated the impeachment petition. She says she’s leading the effort because of the association’s ineffective lobbying of legislators and a lack of communication.

