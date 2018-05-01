OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Some educators are at odds over two Oklahoma Education Association leaders’ actions during the statewide teacher walkout and have conflicting statements regarding the impeachment effort against those executives.
The Tulsa World reports that a petition for the impeachment of association President Alicia Priest and Vice President Katherine Bishop began circulating on social media Friday.
Some are defending the association’s leaders, acknowledging the executives took some missteps but that those errors are being remedied.
Educators seeking the removal of the leaders say they are close to reaching the 15 percent of association delegates required to begin impeachment proceedings.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Unprecedented U.S.-British project launches to study the world's most dangerous glacier
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
- Mueller has dozens of inquiries for Trump in broad quest on Russia ties and obstruction
Dawn Brockman is a Norman high school teacher who initiated the impeachment petition. She says she’s leading the effort because of the association’s ineffective lobbying of legislators and a lack of communication.
___
Information from: Tulsa World, http://www.tulsaworld.com