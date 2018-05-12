FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — At least 39 current and former educators are running for seats in the Kentucky legislature. Fifteen of them have Democratic or Republican primaries on May 22.

SENATE DISTRICT 34

Matt Kauffman, an English teacher at Moore High School in Louisville, faces Karen Berg for the Democratic nomination. Sen. Ernie Harris holds the seat but faces attorney Alex White in the Republican primary.

HOUSE DISTICT 6

Linda Story Edwards, a retired teacher Marshall County teacher, is one of three people seeking the Democratic nomination. Incumbent Democratic Rep. Will Coursey, is running for Marshall County judge executive.

HOUSE DISTRICT 14

Ohio County Schools Superintendent Scott Lewis faces Jordan Lanham for the Republican nomination. They are vying to replace Republican state Rep. Matt Castlen, who is running for the state Senate. The winner will face Democrat Elizabeth Belcher in November.

HOUSE DISTRICT 17

Warren Central High School Band Director David Graham is one of four people seeking the Republican nomination. They are vying to replace Republican state Rep. Jim DeCesare, who is not seeking re-election after a secret sexual harassment settlement he signed became public. The winner will face Democrat Malcom Cherry.

HOUSE DISTRICT 20

Patti Minter, a history professor at Western Kentucky University, is one of five people seeking the Democratic nomination. The seat is open because Jody Richards, a former House Speaker, opted to retire this year. Todd Alcott, a JROTC instructor at Warren East High School, is one of three candidates for the Republican nomination.

HOUSE DISTRICT 25

Tom Williamson, a retired social studies teacher at Grayson County High School, faces Matt Wyatt for the Democratic nomination. The winner will face Jim DuPlessis, the Republican incumbent.

HOUSE DISTRICT 35

Lisa Wilner, a member of the Jefferson County Public Schools Board of Education and a psychology teacher at Bellarmine University, is one of three people seeking the Democratic nomination to replace retiring Rep. Jim Wayne. The winner will face Republican candidate Donna Lawlor.

HOUSE DISTRICT 61

Susan Back, a counselor at Simon Kenton High School in northern Kentucky, is one of three people seeking the Democratic nomination. They are vying to replace Republican Rep. Brian Linder, who is not seeking re-election after signing a sexual harassment settlement.

HOUSE DISTRICT 62

Jenny Urie, an Owen County High School social studies teacher, faces Adam Paul Sovkoplas for the Democratic nomination. The winner will face Republican state Rep. Phillip Pratt.

HOUSE DISTRICT 69

Ryan Neaves, an English teacher at Tichenor Middle School in northern Kentucky, faces Col Owens in the race for the Democratic nomination. The winner will face Republican state Rep. Adam Koenig.

HOUSE DISTRICT 71

Rockcastle County High School math teacher R. Travis Brenda is challenging House Majority Floor Leader Jonathan Shell in the Republican primary.

HOUSE DISTRICT 82

Whitely County High School teacher Matt Anderson faces Republican state Rep. Regina Huff, a special education teacher.

HOUSE DISTRICT 89

Jackson County High School principal Keith Hays is challenging Republican Rep. Robert Goforth in the GOP primary. Goforth is new to the legislature, having won a special election in February to replace former Republican Rep. Marie Rader, who resigned.

HOUSE DISTRICT 96

West Carter County Middle School Assistant Principal Charles Clark is challenging Republican Rep. Jill York.

HOUSE DISTRICT 97

Russell Halsey, a retired teacher and administrator for the Johnson County Public Schools, faces Bobby McCool for the Republican nomination. They are vying to replace Republican Rep. Scott Wells, who is not seeking re-election.