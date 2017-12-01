BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut education official who went to prison for four drunken driving arrests has been sentenced to more jail time for violating his probation.

The Connecticut Post reports that state Board of Education member Stephen Wright pleaded guilty Friday in Bridgeport Superior Court and was sentenced to seven months behind bars.

The 62-year-old lawyer and Trumbull resident was arrested for drunken driving four times during a three-month span earlier this year. He pleaded guilty and got a 120-day jail term, which he completed in September.

Officials say Wright violated his probation by providing a bogus address and phone number to probation officials, and he missed his first meeting with his probation officer. An arrest warrant for Wright was issued and he was taken into custody last month.

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com