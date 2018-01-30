ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Education leaders from across New York are set to make their case for more money from the state next year.

Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia and New York City Chancellor Carmen Farina are among those set to testify Wednesday before a joint legislative hearing on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s budget proposal.

Also scheduled to appear are leaders of the biggest teachers unions, as well as superintendents or representatives from the Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Yonkers school districts.

Cuomo has proposed a $769 million increase in school aid. That’s less than the Board of Regents’ recommendation for a $1.6 billion bump. Other groups say even more is needed. The Alliance for Quality Education and the Educational Conference Board want an increase of at least $2 billion over last year.