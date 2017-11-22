WASHINGTON (AP) — The Education Department is considering narrowing the scope of its civil rights work by no longer looking for systematic discrimination problems in schools across the country when it examines individual complaints.

That’s according to a document obtained by The Associated Press showing proposed revisions to the department’s civil rights procedures.

Under the Obama administration, when a student complained of discrimination in a particular class or school, the education agency would examine the case. But it would also look at whether the incident was part of a broader, systemic problem that needs to be fixed.

The proposed revisions, circulated last week, remove the word “systemic” from the guidelines.

Schools would also have a greater say in how a case is handled, and the appeals process would be eliminated.

The Education Department declined to comment.