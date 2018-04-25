AUSTERLITZ, N.Y. (AP) — Edna St. Vincent Millay’s farmhouse in New York’s Hudson Valley is in danger of being shuttered.

According to The New York Times , the Millay Society says the historic site in the Columbia County town of Austerlitz will close in November unless $1 million is raised.

Millay and her husband bought the property in 1925, when it was still a blueberry farm.

In the poem “Steepletop,” published posthumously in 1954, she wrote about tending to the plants there.

Millay lived at Steepletop until her death in 1950, and the couple is buried there.

The site was named a National Historic Landmark in 1971 and became home to the Millay Colony of the Arts, which offers residencies and workshops. The Millay Society opened the house and gardens to visitors in 2010.

