MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The son of a couple found fatally stabbed at their home in Eden Prairie has pleaded guilty to killing them with a screwdriver.
Thirty-eight-year-old Nathan Lehman pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder Tuesday in the deaths of Robert and Debra Lehman last May.
Prosecutors say Lehman has a history of mental health problems and methamphetamine addiction and wasn’t following orders of his mental health caseworkers.
KSTP-TV says police were called to Lehman’s parent’s house on May 25 after receiving a welfare check call when Robert Lehman failed to show up for work. Officers found the couple dead in an upstairs bathroom.
Lehman is expected to be sentenced Jan. 8.
Information from: KSTP-TV, http://www.kstp.com