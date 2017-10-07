CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — Eddy County officials are advancing a proposal to regulate man camps as residents voice concerns about the temporary housing for transient workers.
The county Planning and Development Committee voted unanimously Thursday to send the proposed ordinance to the County Commission.
The Carlsbad Current-Argus (https://goo.gl/GJx2YK ) reports that the committee’s vote following a public hearing Thursday during which residents and lawyers spoke on either side of the issue.
Resident Clancey McMillan said development of man camps can lower property values and create problems with noise, trash and traffic, while resident Don George said concerns about buffer zones have been ignored.
An attorney for a developer says the proposed regulations unconstitutionally infringe on private property rights.