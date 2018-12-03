LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eddie Murphy and his fiance Paige Butcher have a new baby boy.
The couple released a statement through Murphy’s publicist Monday saying Max Charles Murphy was born Friday and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces.
It’s the 10th child for the 57-year-old Murphy, the second child for the 39-year-old Butcher, and their second child together.
The “Nutty Professor” and “Beverly Hills Cop” actor has been dating the Australian model and actress since 2012.
The statement says Butcher and the baby are doing well.
Murphy and Butcher also have a 2-year-old daughter, Izzy.
Murphy’s oldest child, Eric, is 29.