CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Ed Buchanan has settled into the role of Wyoming secretary of state since his appointment earlier this month.

Buchanan tells the Casper Star-Tribune it’s been a fairly smooth transition for him.

Buchanan was working for the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office when Ed Murray abruptly resigned from the post in mid-February.

Just a few weeks later, Buchanan was appointed by Gov. Matt Mead to finish out Murray’s term.

Murray’s abrupt departure came after two women accused him of sexual misconduct.

Buchanan declined to comment about the circumstances that led to Murray’s resignation.

But on other matters involving the office, Buchanan is eager to share his thoughts.

He still has many of the same priorities and ideas he offered when he ran for the office four years ago.

