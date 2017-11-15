GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The East Carolina University College of Business has received a $2 million commitment that will allow students in various fields to collaborate for innovation and entrepreneurship.

Jennifer and Van Isley of Raleigh made the commitment, which was announced on Wednesday.

College of Business Dean Stan Eakins said the commitment will be able to work with each other, build out their ideas and develop a plan to bring those ideas to market.

Van Isley is a 1985 accounting graduate who said he developed his entrepreneurial spirit when two coaches purchased a driving range and told him at the age of 14 to run it for a summer. He’s now the CEO and founder of Professional Builders Supply, which he started after 18 years in both finance and building supply.