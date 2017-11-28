DOVER, Del. (AP) — A state panel established to study local extinction of certain species of animals and plants in Delaware is holding its final meeting.

At their meeting Tuesday, task force members are expected to vote on various recommendations, including funding Delaware’s open space program at the level required by state law, and prohibiting the sale of invasive species in Delaware.

At the same time, panel members are still trying to nail down exactly what the term “invasive species” means.

Under a resolution passed by lawmakers earlier this year, the panel is to deliver its report no later than Friday.

According to the resolution, there has been an alarming occurrence of extinction of local plants and animals, caused by factors including habitat loss and fragmentation and the proliferation of non-native and invasive species.