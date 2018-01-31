EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — An Eau Claire resident is accused of leaving four young children alone outside in cold weather after dark.

The Leader-Telegram reports that 30-year-old Jedadia Sullivan is charged in Eau Claire County Court with four felony counts of child abandonment.

Authorities say the temperature was 19 degrees with a 10-degree wind chill when the incident happened. The children were wearing coats but had no hats or gloves.

Sullivan faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. It wasn’t clear if Sullivan had an attorney.

Information from: Leader-Telegram, http://www.leadertelegram.com/