EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — An Eau Claire resident is accused of leaving four young children alone outside in cold weather after dark.
The Leader-Telegram reports that 30-year-old Jedadia Sullivan is charged in Eau Claire County Court with four felony counts of child abandonment.
Authorities say the temperature was 19 degrees with a 10-degree wind chill when the incident happened. The children were wearing coats but had no hats or gloves.
Sullivan faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. It wasn’t clear if Sullivan had an attorney.
___
Information from: Leader-Telegram, http://www.leadertelegram.com/