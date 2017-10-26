SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — A state commission has granted its first license on Maryland’s Eastern Shore to dispense medical marijuana.

The Daily Times reports Peninsula Alternative Health in Salisbury is the only facility thus far on the Eastern Shore to receive a license from the Medical Cannabis Commission. The company received the license earlier this week.

Maryland legalized medical marijuana in 2013, but delays have prevented patients from actually receiving the drug. The commission now hopes that licensed facilities will be able to distribute product by the end of the year.

Peninsula’s chief executive, Anthony Darby, said more than 300 patients have pre-registered to obtain medical marijuana from the facility, more than the company anticipated.

