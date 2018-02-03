PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — An eastern Oregon man has been sentenced to 212 years in prison for sexually abusing a young relative.
The East Oregonian newspaper reports that 40-year-old Jeffrey Pierce of Milton-Freewater received the sentence Friday in a Pendleton courtroom.
A jury in January convicted the former gun shop owner on 36 counts of sexual abuse and sodomy.
Authorities say Pierce abused the now 17-year-old girl over a period of five years beginning in 2008.
___
Information from: East Oregonian, http://www.eastoregonian.com