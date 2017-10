GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — The first snow of the season could fall in eastern North Dakota this week, and conditions could get nasty.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for portions of the region from Thursday morning through Friday morning.

Forecasters say up to 2 inches of snow is possible, along with winds gusting up to 60 mph. Blizzard conditions are possible, and travel is expected to be difficult if not impossible in some areas.