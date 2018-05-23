CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — Officials in eastern New Mexico have broken ground on a project aimed at expanding and renovating a county jail that has had its share of problems.

Talk of upgrading the Curry County Adult Detention Center first started in 2008 after a string of inmate escapes. The lack of funding stalled the effort until commissioners voted in 2014 to raise taxes to pay for the project.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports that the increase in gross receipts taxes by one-quarter percent will generate $14 million for the detention center and the county’s new administration offices.

The detention center project includes new housing and medical units, recreation yards, video visitation areas and other improvements.

The work is expected to be done by October 2019.

___

Information from: The Eastern New Mexico News, http://www.easternnewmexiconews.com