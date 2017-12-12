VALPARAISO, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an eastern Nebraska woman had died after her sport utility vehicle rolled on a rural highway near Valparaiso.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office says 66-year-old Nancy Karel was driving the SUV northbound on state Highway 79 when the vehicle left the roadway around 4:30 p.m. Monday and entered a ditch. Investigators say Karel overcorrected, sending the SUV back onto the road and into the opposite ditch. The SUV then rolled several times down an embankment, throwing Karel from the vehicle.

Karel was flown to a Lincoln hospital, where she died.