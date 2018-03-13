BROOKHAVEN, N.Y. (AP) — Eastern Long Island is braced for the brunt of the latest storm in the New York City metropolitan area.

Newsday says road conditions deteriorated quickly before sunrise Tuesday as wet, heavy snow accumulated in the Town of Brookhaven.

A National Weather Service winter storm warning is in effect until 6 p.m. in Suffolk County and 4 p.m. in Nassau County.

Forecasters say Long Island’s East End could get 8 to 12 inches of snow with poor visibility at times and wind gusts at 30 to 45 mph.

Dozens of schools were closed.

PSEG Long Island says about 1,200 customers lost power overnight but most were restored by early morning.

Spokeswoman Brooke Houston says the utility has brought in 112 linemen from Quebec to supplement hundreds of employees and local contractors.

___

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com