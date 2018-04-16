LONDON, Ky. (AP) — A federal jury has convicted an eastern Kentucky doctor of health care fraud.

The jury in federal court in London returned a guilty verdict against Dr. Anis Chalhoub on Wednesday after a 12-day trial.

The Department of Justice said in a news release that Chalhoub implanted medically unnecessary pacemakers in his patients and billed it to Medicare and Medicaid.

Prosecutors say that between 2007 and 2011, Chalhoub implanted dozens of unnecessary pacemakers in patients at St. Joseph London hospital. Some patients recalled the doctor telling them that they might die without a pacemaker.

Chalhoub is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 14. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.