DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — An eastern Iowa man has pleaded guilty to cyberstalking in a case involving a minor female he texted over 170 times.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 48-year-old Daniel Lee Stone, of Solon, pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court to cyberstalking. In a plea agreement, Stone admitted texting the girl more than 170 times from about Oct. 31, 2016, through Nov. 3, 2016.

In the texts, Stone pretended to be someone else and offered the girl cash and other items if she’d have a relationship with him. Many of the texts indicted Stone was watching the girl and was familiar with her home.

The girl repeatedly asked Stone to leave her alone.

Stone will be sentenced Sept. 12. He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.