DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies and jail officers in Dubuque County will soon begin wearing body cameras when they are on duty.
The Telegraph Herald reports the county recently approved purchasing 100 of the cameras for all the sworn officers in the department.
Sheriff Joe Kennedy says 60 of the cameras will be used by jail staff, and those will be paid for with money from inmate fees for phone use and commissary purchases.
The other 40 cameras will be paid for by the county. Kennedy says the most the county will pay will be about $112,000, but he’s applying for a grant that could cover $35,000 of that.
___
Information from: Telegraph Herald, http://www.thonline.com