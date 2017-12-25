RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana hospital is giving $1 million toward the demolition of its former campus that’s been badly damaged by vandals and thieves in recent years.
Richmond Mayor Dave Snow says Reid Health will pay $500,000 related to soil and groundwater contamination at the closed complex. The Palladium-Item reports Reid is donating another $500,000 that the city will also use for the estimated $4.3 million in cleanup and demolition work at the site.
Reid CEO Craig Kinyon says he’s been angry at the disrespect toward the buildings since the hospital moved to a new location in 2008.
The city took over the site after an out-of-state owner stopped paying property taxes in 2011.
Contractor Renascent Inc. of Indianapolis expects to start tearing down the buildings by early February.
___
Information from: Palladium-Item, http://www.pal-item.com