RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana hospital is giving $1 million toward the demolition of its former campus that’s been badly damaged by vandals and thieves in recent years.

Richmond Mayor Dave Snow says Reid Health will pay $500,000 related to soil and groundwater contamination at the closed complex. The Palladium-Item reports Reid is donating another $500,000 that the city will also use for the estimated $4.3 million in cleanup and demolition work at the site.

Reid CEO Craig Kinyon says he’s been angry at the disrespect toward the buildings since the hospital moved to a new location in 2008.

The city took over the site after an out-of-state owner stopped paying property taxes in 2011.

Contractor Renascent Inc. of Indianapolis expects to start tearing down the buildings by early February.

