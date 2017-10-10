BLACKFOOT, Idaho (AP) — Police in the eastern Idaho town of Blackfoot say a man has been charged with several misdemeanors after his dogs mauled a woman and killed her pet.

Police say 47-year-old Troy M. Smith is charged with three counts of harboring vicious animals and other dog-related misdemeanors. Smith does not have a listed phone number and could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

The woman was injured on Sept. 25 after she saw her dog being attacked by three pit bull mixes in her yard. Police say she was trying to save her own dog when the three attacking dogs turned on her.

A neighbor called police, and officers arrived at the home to find the victim face down on the ground with multiple bite wounds, including at least one to the face. An officer shot and killed one of the dogs to get to the woman and the other two fled at the sound of the gunshot.

A judge will decide whether the dogs will be euthanized.